Over 50 thousand copies distributed by Netflix

Netflix decided to distribute another 50,000 free copies of its famous Almanac Tudum after the success of the first batch. Last week, the streaming platform announced that its Tudum Festival would have a second virtual edition scheduled for the month of November and with it an exclusive almanac with several contents.

The Tudum almanac features several games, stories and activities about the main Netflix products. It is an indispensable product for anyone who has already reset the list of series and films available in the catalog. Additional copies of this almanac were made available at 4 pm on Tuesday (20), after numerous requests on social media.

To order your printed copy, you must be over 18 years old, bear a CPF and have a delivery address in Brazil. Just enter the official website of Almanaque Tudum and fill in some basic data, in addition to your full address.

From there, the site will confirm all your details and send a confirmation code to the email address provided by you at registration. Don’t forget to check that this code didn’t end up in the spam box, huh!

It is worth remembering that the second edition of the Netflix Festival will happen entirely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic and will take place between the 3rd and 5th of November.

As of November 26, digital copies of the Almanaque Tudum will also be accessible to those who have not been able to get their printed copy. During the event, follow the broadcasts in your home with the Netflix Tudum Almanac in hand and have fun!



