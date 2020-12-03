Over 1 million doses of CoronaVac arrive in SP

The second shipment of the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by the Sinovac Biotech laboratory, arrived on Thursday morning (3). In three refrigerated containers, the 600 liters of the immunizer against covid-19 will be filled by the Butantan Institute, adding one million doses of the vaccine to the state government’s stock.

The agreement between the pharmaceutical company and Governor João Doria provides for the sending of 46 million doses (six million ready-made doses and 40 million in inputs), with the transfer of technology for the production of the immunizer by the Butantan Institute. In mid-November, Sinovac delivered 120,000 doses of CoronaVac.

The 600 liters of the vaccine will now be tested (for measurement and validation of the quality of the immunizer) before being filled, which should take up to seven days of uninterrupted work to be completed.

“Butantan’s technology already allows us to carry out part of the production process in our own factory, and we are working to soon produce the vaccine in full, through a technology transfer process by Sinovac”, said the director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Tadeu Covas.

Out of account

Phase 3 of the clinical trials with CoronaVac is being completed and the results are expected to be released by the middle of this month. A team from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is in Beijing, inspecting Sinovac’s facilities, while data extracted from the clinical trial will be sent by the International Independent Committee for evaluation by the regulatory body.

So far, the Ministry of Health (MS) does not consider using CoronaVac stock in the national vaccination plan via the Unified Health System (SUS).

This Tuesday (1st), it was announced that vaccines from the AstraZeneca laboratory (which is being tested in Brazil in collaboration with Fiocruz) and that of the Covid-19 Global Vaccine Access Instrument (Covax Facility) will be used, which guaranteed the doses of nine developing immunizers.



