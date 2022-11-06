“Outstanding” Salah and “deserved” Fans Shake Their Fists — 4 Key Moments From Klopp’s Press Conference After Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp may have been “carried away” by his post-match fist-pumping, but he was “really pleased” with Liverpool’s first away win in the league.

Here are four key points from the coach after the 2-1 victory over Spurs:

I wasn’t going to dust off the fist pumps

Klopp’s famous punches and opportunities for them have been rare this season, but they were on display at Tottenham.

It may not have been the plan, but we’re glad he missed the moment.

“It wasn’t really my plan, I didn’t want to do it, but I got carried away and thought people deserved it,” Klopp said.

“Difficult times, they had to travel a lot in the Premier League and they saw the first three points.

“I got carried away, but he’s big.”

Here’s to see more of them.

Mo figures will be “absolutely insane”

Mohamed Salah has scored 14 goals this season, and his brilliant double put the Reds on the winning path.

And while Klopp knows he will be remembered for his “crazy” numbers, he was thrilled that Salah showed an “outstanding attitude” and was “a real, real team player.”

“Mo, even in a slow start, he participated in most of the moments in Europe, but we didn’t use them or he didn’t use them — it’s completely normal.

“When you look back at his career in four, five, six years, everyone will remember one of the best strikers you’ve ever seen.

“The numbers are going to be absolutely insane.”

170 goals for Liverpool in 274 matches.

“A perfectly normal away win”

Winning away in the Premier League wasn’t easy, and it was certainly a two-half game for Liverpool.

The first, controlling the situation with two well–scored goals, the second saw Liverpool stretched and constantly under pressure – but given the season that the Reds have, this is “normal”.

“A brilliant first half, good football, control, the best goals, and then Tottenham returns,” explained the coach.

“We had counter—attacking chances, we weren’t accurate enough — if you can score the third goal, it changes the game, but we couldn’t – we had to keep fighting, and we did it.

“If you want to win an away game, this is a perfectly normal way to do it. I am very happy about tonight.”

Victory is victory!

Love for Ibou

Ibrahima Konate started for Tottenham for the second time in a row, and this performance received universal approval, as the hosts put pressure on Liverpool.

Despite the season being injured, he has taken up the cause and will certainly be rotated in midweek to attend the Derby in the League Cup.

“Ibu, the first half is already outstanding — the best game, absolutely. Of course, I’m glad we have him, but we didn’t have that much of him,” Klopp said.

“It’s very stressful for him now, two starts in a row — I hope he’s OK.”