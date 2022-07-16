Outriders Worldslayer: What you need to know about the levels of the apocalypse

Quick Links

World Tier VS Apocalypse Tier What To Expect Apocalypse Gear Pick For Best Class – Devastator The Next Best Option – Technomancer

Bringing back hardcore action and alien slaying, Outriders Worldslayer DLC once again has the world of Enoch in peril with players facing off against a new breed of powerful altered – the Erishkigal. With a brand new campaign and the new Apocalypse difficulty tiers in the form of the Trial of Tarya Grata, players will be developing their character builds through the new PAX class trees, the Ascension system, and utilize additional mods unique to the Apocalypse tiers.

RELATED: Outriders Complete Guide – Builds, Tips, Tricks, and Help

With new challenges and an abundance of brand new weapons, gear, and mods situated within the Apocalypse tiers, players will need to know the ins and outs of how this system works to get the best items and load-outs for their characters.

World Tier VS Apocalypse Tier

Players returning from the base Outriders game will recognize that Apocalypse Tiers share similarities with something prior called World Tiers. World Tiers allowed players to further level up as they progressed through the game and had a max level cap of 30. Apocalypse Tiers act as an extension to the World Tiers and allow players to push their characters even further than what’s currently possible with the game.

Players who don’t have the Worldslayer DLC can still try out these Apocalypse Tiers but won’t be able to progress beyond Tier 15 whilst those who do have the DLC can go all the way to Tier 40. Getting to Tier 40 will allow players to acquire brand new legendary gear and reach the max level of 70+. There is also a ton of replayability as players will be able to access both World and Apocalypse Tier enemies and gear simultaneously.

What To Expect

To level up, players will have to play on the highest available Apocalypse Tier as the experience gained from that will contribute to unlocking the next tier. Players should note that playing on a lower Apocalypse Tier will not allow them to advance further up as the progress bar will not fill up. Essentially, the bigger the challenge, the better the potential loot.

RELATED: Outriders: The Best Build For The Pestilence Technomancer (Updated For Worldslayer)

Speaking of loot, players will be rewarded as they reach new tiers, with boxes containing random items and potential high-tier loot. The chances of receiving good gear are fairly high so players won’t have to worry about not getting the good stuff. Players won’t have to worry about challenges as there are plenty of them. As players progress through the Apocalypse Tiers, the game will issue out an array of buffs and stat bonuses that may help or hinder the player, as well as affect the enemy.

Apocalypse Gear

In regards to gear, most Apocalypse Tier loot will come in either 2 forms, Epic or Legendary. Apocalypse Gear has an advantage over other types of gear as each comes with a 3rd mod slot. All tier 1 mods will not make an appearance in the Apocalypse Tier loot which means that players will generally be getting better items overall.

However, the 1 drawback is that the 3rd mod present in any of the Apocalypse Tier gear cannot be removed and is fixed to whatever item it is present in. The good news is that all 3rd mods present in weapons will be level 3 mods making anything players get exceptionally powerful and extremely rare. Players can also increase the amount of access they have to these mods by getting into more challenging tiers.

Pick For Best Class – Devastator

When it comes to the best class, it depends on the available skills available as well as the skill of the player. However, if one were to pick a class that is ideally suited and can thrive in Apocalypse Tiers, it would be the Devastator. With a variety of Anomaly Power builds and the new PAX system in place, many fans will agree that the Devastator stands as one of the best classes for these Apocalypse Tiers, particularly when paired with the Concussioner build and armor set. The Anomaly focused Devastator build is particularly tanky and players can acquire additional mods for Impale and Earthquake that grants more stacks before going on cooldown.

RELATED: Outriders: The Best Build For The Warden Devastator (Updated For Worldslayer)

Despite being a tank, the Devastator is quite nimble and has decent speed, especially with skills such as Gravity Leap and Boulderdash. Players are advised to equip extra mods that can increase Anomaly power as it will only improve shielding and damage output.

The Next Best Option – Technomancer

The next best option may come as a surprise to some but there are reasons why the Technomancer has earned its rank as a solid class choice for Apocalypse Tiers. First of all, Technomancers provide players with a variety of different builds and options. Players will be able to improve their turrets with an array of available mods that will help deal more damage and improve character statuses during combat.

Players are recommended to check out the Blight Turret Mod and Cryo Turret builds. Despite being similar, they are both excellent at mob clearing, melting bosses, and improving map clear speeds. They can be quite defensive and help players out with frequent self-healing, making them not only versatile but able to keep the player alive during crucial moments.

Outriders is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.