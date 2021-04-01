Outriders run at 1080p and 60 fps on PC with GTX 1070

The developer People Can Fly revealed on Tuesday (30) the minimum, recommended and Ultra requirements to run Outriders at 60 fps on the PC, confirming that the game will have 70GB of space in any of the configurations.

Players with less demanding machines will need a GeForce 1070 8GB or a Radeon R9 270x to be able to run the game with maximum performance and minimum resolution supported, stabilizing at 720p. For that, you will also need to have computers equipped with i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350 processors and 8GB of RAM.

For those interested in playing the looter shooter with the recommended specifications or Ultra at 60 fps, the game will require 16GB of RAM and DirectX 12 in both configurations. As for GPUs, Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB and AMD RX Vega 56 8GB cards support Full HD (1080p) resolution, while GeForce RTX 3080 10GB and AMD Radeon RX6800XT enable the best possible visual quality, reaching 4K settings (2160p). Check out the full infographic of the requirements below.

Outriders will be released on April 1 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.