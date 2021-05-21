Outriders Registers More Than 3.5 Million Players in The First Month

Outriders: Through a thread posted yesterday (19) on social networks, Square Enix revealed that Outriders surpassed the mark of 3.5 million registered players in its first month.

We’re excited to reveal that we surpassed 3.5 million unique players in our first month after launch! THANK YOU! More information, including patch news here: https://t.co/7F73ZtRboO Further stats in this thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/rCyo3wL2fw — Outriders (@Outriders) May 19, 2021

For this reason, Square was grateful to the community, which bet on a title considered “risky” because it is a new IP in the market and mainly after the most recent looter shooters were real failures, as in the case of the canceled Anthem. “We continue to listen carefully and we want to assure everyone that we are committed to improving and enhancing your experience over the next few weeks and months. We are also looking forward to expanding Outriders in the future,” commented the developer.

Outriders is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.