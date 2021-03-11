Outriders: New trailer summarizes Divergent

The developer People Can Fly released a new trailer for Outriders, presenting more details about the origin of the Divergent and with full focus on the narrative.

In the video entitled “No Turning Back”, the event that completely transformed the destiny of humanity is detailed. Known as the Anomaly, the space phenomenon was primarily responsible for providing special powers to the Outriders, who had been taken to the planet Enoch after being rejected by Earth. Thus, the heroes return years later to a hostile and threatening planet, and become the only hope for restarting civilization.

A few weeks ago, the free Outriders demo was made available for all platforms, and players can try the first chapter of the game and transfer their saves to the full version.

Outriders will be released on April 1 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.