Outriders: minimum requirements to play on PC

We know the minimum and recommended requirements to run Outriders at 60 frames per second. The game will arrive next April 1 to consoles and PC.

Outriders confirms the minimum and recommended requirements for your PC version. In an extensive video dedicated to the specific settings on the platform, People Can Fly confirms that it will have ultra-wide support, dynamic resolution, Nvidia DLSS, full interface customization, and full cross-play with other systems.

During the video it is also possible to see in motion how the game looks in the different graphic settings and resolutions, among other elements that will accompany the launch.

Remember that Outriders was originally scheduled to launch on February 2. However, we opened 2021 with the news of its delay until April 1. To compensate players, it will release a demo on February 25 on all platforms. It is scheduled for release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. Later it will on Google Stadia.

Outriders, minimum, recommended and ultra requirements

The system guide is focused on a few specific settings that aim for 60 images per second. It may work at a lower framerate with other equipment. In the case of ultra, the studio has yet to share the CPU and GPU needed to play it on this lens at 4K.

Minimum requirements (720p / 60fps on low)

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270x

DirectX: 11

Hard disk space: 70GB

Recommended requirements (1080p / 60fps in high)

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: Intel i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

DirectX: 12

Hard disk space: 70GB

Ultra requirements (2160p / 60fps in ultra)

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: To be announced

Memory: 16GB

GPU: To be announced

DirectX: 12

Hard disk space: 70GB