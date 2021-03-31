Outriders is the 2nd best selling game on Steam.

This Tuesday (30), the looter shooter Outriders officially reached the second place of Steam’s best-selling games.

Even without having been released, the Outriders demo, made available in early March, seems to have had a positive effect on players, since the game has been on top of the best-selling titles on Steam ever since. With its popularity on the rise, the Square Enix title even overcame Valheim and Loop Hero, who had been breaking consecutive records on the Valve platform.

Now, Outriders is second only to the recently released It Takes Two, from the Hazelight studio, which occupies the top of the best sellers and has Extremely Positive ratings by users of the platform.

Outriders, which currently has a playable demo on all platforms, with the right to transfer the save to the definitive versions, will be released on April 1 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.