Outriders has been postponed to April and will have a demo

After being postponed to February 2021, Square Enix and the Outriders development team again rescheduled the release date, which is now April 1 – no pun intended on April Fool’s Day.

In addition, it was also announced that a free demo of the game is scheduled for February 25. The demo will offer the four classes to play the first hours of the game, both in story mode and in cooperative mode. Check out the full statement from the Ouriders development team:

“Happy New Year. We believe it is important for players to try out a new IP as Outriders before launch, so that they can decide for themselves if the game is something you really want to pre-order, buy or play.

For this reason, we are pleased to announce that on February 25, 2021 we will be publishing a free demo, giving everyone the chance to play the first few hours of the game with the four classes – both in single player and cooperative mode – along with perfect character migration and progress to the full game.

Speaking of which, we decided to change the release date for Outriders to April 1, 2021 (no joke!). We will spend that extra time adjusting the game and focusing on offering a fantastic launch experience.

Thanks for waiting a little longer – we appreciate your patience! ”

Despite having the story mode, Outriders’ focus is on cooperative multiplayer mechanics, providing four classes of combatants who are looking for supposed signs from the planet Enoch, with evidence that may be the last hope for humanity. Square Enix’s community manager previously confirmed that the game does not have microtransactions.

After almost 5 years of development and two postponements, Outriders is scheduled to be released on April 1st and will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC.