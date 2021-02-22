Outriders confirms the contents of its public demo

People can Fly confirms the contents of the Outriders public demo dated February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Outriders, the new work from the creators of Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, reveal the full details of their first public demo. The third-person shooter will allow a small part to be tested on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on February 25 at 18:00 CET.

Outriders, all data from the public demo

The download size will be at least 24 GB for the PC version, while the console version will be reduced to 22 GB. People Can Fly stresses that it “possibly” occupies more after decompressing the files, although it has not exceeded the full size on the hard drive. It will have cross-play functions between all platforms, which you will have to activate manually.

Everything you need to know about the Outriders Demo.

The demo will allow you to play with the 4 classes up to level 7, that is, you will be able to unlock the fourth active skill and you will get 2 skill points to place as you like. Playable content will consist of the full prologue and the opening chapter. “This means that the equipment and the enemies that you will encounter will be variants of the first bars of the game. The more you delve into the complete history of Outriders, the more equipment and powerful enemies you will find ”, they emphasize from the study. The World Tier, the difficulty system, will let you raise it up to level 5, which increases the appearance of rare resources in exchange for more difficult enemies.

Contrary to what usually happens with this type of demonstration, the transfer of your progress to the full game will be allowed as long as you do it between the same console family, that is, you can enjoy the demo on PS4 and take your game to PS5, but not Xbox (and vice versa). The only platform that will have certain limitations will be on PC: if you play it on Steam you will not be able to take it to the Epic Games Store. In addition to your resources, equipment and challenges, you will unlock related achievements and trophies that you have completed during the demo.

For its part, Outriders is scheduled to launch on April 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.