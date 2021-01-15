Outriders: check the minimum requirements on the PC

Square Enix has released a new video for Outriders featuring all the specifications that the game will support on the PC. According to the publisher, the title will have a large menu of settings and comes with compatibility with numerous monitor technologies, GPUs, system and more.

Outriders will be released with support for several graphics cards, where players will be able to change the resolution settings and other display characteristics to suit their personal setup, including the quality of presets, shadows, effects and textures. The title will be compatible with 13 languages, both for sound and subtitles, and will have a customizable interface where the entire HUD can be changed.

The crossplay function will be complete and players from all platforms and generations will be able to join in multiplayer matches. Square has also confirmed that it will support ultra-widescreen, real-time rendering with DRS, compatibility with Nvidia’s DLSS and constant frame rates at 60 fps. Check below the requirements to run Outriders on the PC.

Minimum requirements (low)

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5-3470 or AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 750Ti or AMD Radeon R9 270x

DirectX: DirectX 11

Space: 70 GB

Recommended requirements (high)

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8 GB

DirectX: DirectX 12

Space: 70 GB

Ultra Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: TBD *

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: TBD *

DirectX: DirectX 12

Space: 70 GB