Outriders: announces detail demo and download date

The developer People Can Fly revealed on Friday (19) new details about Outriders, announcing the beginning of access to the demo and all the content that players will be able to enjoy for a limited period.

According to the studio, the looter-shooter demo will occupy 22GB on consoles and 24GB on the PC, allowing players to test all four classes of the game and try them out during the prologue and first chapter events completely free of charge. The limited version of the game will also have crossplay support in beta, so there may be some instabilities and connection failures during the game.

The demonstration will have no time limit and after the outriders beat the title’s first boss, Altered Gauss, a series of side missions will be released on the map, giving reasons why more time is spent getting to know the game. Regarding the levels, it will be possible to reach only a maximum of level 7, so that the characters are not so OP if the players want to transfer the progress of the demo to the base game, which can only be done on the same platform.

In Brazil, the demo will be released on February 25 and will be available from 2 pm (Brasília time) for PC and all consoles.

Outriders will be released on April 1 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.