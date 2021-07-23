Outlook Gains Planning Function Similar to Trello

Outlook: Microsoft announced that its tool for organizing and planning work, known as Project Moca, will be incorporated into the Outlook calendar window, bringing similar functions to Trello to the company’s ecosystem.

The service allows the creation of interactive letters — also called boards — with annotations, links, clocks, contact lists, among other resources, in a Kanban style, ensuring more productivity tools. The new tab is being implemented during the month of July and should already be available to some email users.

Organize the routine with agility

To access Moca tools, click on the “Calendar” window in the left corner of the Outlook home page. Then, access the viewing modes, present in the right corner of the screen, next to “Share”, and choose the option “Frame”. This button will have a submenu for creating new projects.

After creating a new plan, the user will be able to organize tasks and routines, incorporating features of calendars, comments and even quick access to files in the cloud storages of OneDrive, Dropbox, Box and Google Drive. The consumer can also set deadlines for activities, which will be synchronized with other email calendars. The service offers a short tutorial to familiarize the interested party — it’s in a submenu under the “Add to Board” button.

Project Moca was announced in 2020 and was in testing period for Microsoft 365 subscribers. The change came through an announcement on the company’s website and informs that the projects assembled in the beta will be made available in the new calendar window.