Outlook for iOS and Android Lets You Use Voice to Transcribe Emails

Outlook: Audio transcription news is coming to Outlook apps for Android and iOS devices. Soon, it will be possible to write emails, schedule meetings and perform searches using voice commands with the virtual assistant Cortana. The rollout of the enhancement, announced by Microsoft, will take place slowly.

As soon as the icon dedicated to the task appears, just activate the functionality, which even allows you to attach files (since Microsoft Graph will display the most relevant documents). Afterwards, varied questions will help you access different resources without the need to perform other actions.

“The launch allows you to go beyond simple notes, with real-time speech-to-text transcription, as well as synchronized text highlighting during

playback and the ability to share your content by exporting it to others Microsoft 365 services and applications,” says Sanjay Joshi, program manager on the Office Mobile team.

Possibilities and limitations

Microsoft 365 admins will also be able to take advantage of a new API for the Microsoft 365 Scheduler, enabled as a back-end service that allows you to schedule meetings via email responses.

According to big tech, with the tool, professionals can respond to colleagues and, when they write “Cortana, find a time for the meeting next week”, for example, the system will take care of everything else, fitting the appointment at the most appropriate time.

Finally, back to mobile devices, new experiences – capable of targeting audio sources – will first come to Microsoft Office for iOS. Then for Android version 16.0.14026.20096 or later.

In the case of both, only if configured in US English, there is no forecast of availability for Brazilian Portuguese.