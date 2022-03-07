Outlander: When does the Starz drama end? Caitriona Balfe confessed great details

Finally, after several years of waiting, the sixth season of Outlander is already on the screens of the Starz television channel. However, now fans have begun to worry about the future of the drama, as it has been beginning to be mentioned that this could be the beginning of the end.

Since its debut in 2014, Outlander has become one of the best-known action-romance series on Starz screens. As we will remember, this story is based on the series of novels by the famous writer Diana Gabaldon, and since then, the fame of this footage seems to keep increasing.

The writing is fantastic, the acting is excellent, and the execution in each episode ensured that fans stayed tuned. Although the leading actors, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, at that time did not have much experience in the world of acting, the truth is that they have been climbing considerably in their professional lives.

Therefore, fans absorb every detail of the show, including the behind-the-scenes facts. In recent times, Outlander has become one of the most talked about shows on television. Although this is not a new program, it seems that now it has become more popular than ever.

Throughout the previous fifth seasons, successfully broadcast on Starz screens, this series has taken fans on a journey of continuous emotions. The first season did a great job laying the groundwork for the show, and since then things have changed more and more.

The fifth installment of Outlander, as we will remember, became very dark for Claire Fraser, because of this, the actress Caitriona Balfe did not hesitate to reveal some important details about what happened. Balfe talked about the fallout from Season 5 and how it will shape things going forward:

“I think it was really important when last season we were talking about assault and rape and what that would be. We were already talking about how important it was to show the aftermath and recovery.” “Our writers did a fantastic job and came up with this great premise about what would be the likely outcome of what Claire would do and how she would handle it.”

“What we did was we took the four episodes that we would have shot and now we put them at the beginning of the seventh season. So, the seventh season will be a 16-episode season. We can still do Outlander the way we’ve always been able to. We took our time, we allowed the story to develop, we still have some great standalone episodes that are still a world within a world which is a very good thing.”

According to the words of Caitriona Balfe, the producers of Outlander are still doing an excellent job with each and every one of the episodes of this story. Both the cast and Starz viewers continue to be happy to see Claire and Jamie Fraser’s love story on screen.