Outlander: These are the places where you can see the launch of season 6

Outlander is a critically acclaimed series, combining time travel, history, drama, action and romance. The show is based on the book series by author Diana Gabaldon. The drama is currently preparing the premiere of its season 6 this Sunday, March 6 on the Starz television network. However, these are other places where you can enjoy the launch.

The Outlander series introduces us to the main character, Claire Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe), who encounters the mysterious and magical stones of Craigh na Dun that transport her through time to 1743, where she allies herself with a clan of rebellious Scottish highlanders. , including Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

At first, Claire enters into an arranged marriage with Jamie, but her feelings quickly become very real and very powerful. This causes several conflicting feelings in Claire, as she also has a family in her current time, and the drama and interpersonal conflict becomes a climax of intense moments that affect both past and present.

There are currently five seasons of Outlander available, with Season 6 just starting. The show has been a huge hit so far with both audiences and critics alike, it has also garnered several different awards and has been nominated 70 times so far, and the show has managed to take home more than 30 of these awards. In addition, its actors have also won different awards to which they have been nominated.

Outlander is available to watch on premium cable channel Starz and its streaming service. However, as an add-on service for many major TV providers like Verizon, DirectTV, Hulu, Dish and Spectrum, Movistar+, and for those who have cut the cord, you can enjoy it on the network’s platform.

For Latin America it will be from March 9, and it will be an episode every week on StarPlus. Regardless of which option you choose, all pirate stations and platforms are available to experience Outlander Season 6 beginning March 6.