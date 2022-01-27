Outlander: The sacrifice Caitriona Balfe had to make to play Claire

Outlander, the fantasy romance series that follows Jamie and Claire, will be back on fan screens via the Starz streaming platform, starting March 6, the date set for the premiere of the sixth installment. It will have a total of eight episodes.

Released in 2014, Outlander follows Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), two characters born in different centuries who met in unexpected circumstances and built a romance over the years; and that are sometimes separated again by the timeline.

Prior to starring in Outlander, neither of the drama’s two stars had been successful in their acting careers, leading to several drastic decisions. In the case of Caitriona Balfe, the actress had to change her place of residence for much longer than she initially expected.

This particular detail has meant a real sacrifice for Outlander’s stars in recent years, especially Caitriona Balfe, who didn’t realize at first that she was tying herself to a contract that was to last nearly a decade. In the past year, the Claire Fraser actress has starred in hit movies, including the Kenneth Branagh-directed drama “Belfast,” and has been involved with film directing as she continues to play her character in Outlander.

The actress confessed that when she got involved with the fantasy drama in 2013, she didn’t really know what she was getting herself into and how long it would take. Balfe even explained that she was warned by her lawyer, who made her see everything that she was going to leave behind if she signed the contract with Starz to play Claire Fraser in the successful series.

But at the time, Balfe found her conditions acceptable, since she wasn’t doing anything important for her career in Los Angeles, where she lived until she started acting in Outlander. Eight years later, she Caitriona Balfe assures that it never crossed her mind that she would be living in Scotland for almost a decade and that on top of that she would be so successful with a project that she liked from the beginning.