Outlander: The reason why Lionel continues to torment Claire after death

The final episode of the fifth season of Outlander has been one of the most heartbreaking that viewers of the Starz drama have seen. However, the sixth installment seems to be taking up that cruel story in each of its chapters, when Claire (Caitriona Balfe) begins to see visions of Lionel Brown (Ned Dannehy), who in the past raped her along with other men under his command. . However, writer Diana Gabaldon has talked about it a bit.

The creator of the Outlander books, Diana Gabaldon, has revealed why she thinks Lionel continues to haunt Claire after he died in the show’s fifth season, as she struggles to find balance and peace of mind from the terrible trauma she’s been through. lived. Although her husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) managed to find him and kill him, the writer has explained a little.

“Lionel is what her mind is using as a metaphor to articulate itself, to say the things that Claire can’t bring herself to look at.”

Currently the sixth season of Outlander has been showing us how his home in Fraser’s Ridge faces one of the biggest threats, after Claire was found guilty of the death of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds), so now Richard Brown ( Chris Larkin) Lionel’s brother takes the opportunity to take revenge on them.

Meanwhile, Claire is already facing her own internal battle with the Browns, as she continues to have visions of Lionel in her head that haunt her every day and lead her to be addicted to the ether she uses to sleep and calm her patients. when you have to do surgery.

However, in the penultimate episode of the sixth season of Outlander, Claire decides to confess to Jamie everything that she has been living since that terrifying day, in addition to revealing that she has been having visions of Lionel and how to calm him down with the ether. . Which helps her to overcome her fears and that it will probably be the last day that she will have a vision with that bad guy again.

“And to be honest, I think one of the reasons for using this device is that Ned Dennehy is so good at playing repellent evil that the showrunners didn’t want to lose him,” Gabaldon said in an interview.

Undoubtedly, Lionel’s actor Ned Dennehy’s brief appearances have proven even more effective as a deeply traumatized Claire struggles to hold onto her repressed experiences, making the drama seamless between what she goes through to overcome. .

Now, viewers hope to see that Jamie and Claire manage to survive the attack that the Browns plan against them, to try to capture her for the alleged murder of Malva. The final episode of Outlander season 6 will be broadcast on Starz television on Sunday, May 1.