Outlander: the reason he didn’t start filming the new season

Outlander season 6 is still adrift, since nothing has been pronounced on the matter about the production, there is only a small hint from the English production company that said they could start at the end of January 2021. But Is it true?

Outlander executive producer Maril Davis herself has revealed why the series is still in the background. Because filming Outlander would be a “luxury” for Starz television.

However, Maril Davis says that Outlander presents many tough challenges, both in the sheer number of extras needed to film season 6 and in the intense romance scenes the show requires from some of its main characters.

“We will return once we feel it is safe to do so with our crew and cast.”

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the kind of program that can be compatible with COVID. That’s something a lot of studios are talking about, and some shows have the luxury of doing that, we don’t. ”

But during the most recent Podcast or Outcast, Maril Davis seems to indicate that there has been a hope of starting over for a few months, but they haven’t been able to make it work.

“Honestly, it’s been conversations that have been going on since everyone closed, but we’re still here and I think we’ll still be here. So hopefully we’ll have a couple more seasons and we’ll be doing this for a long time.

This means that Outlander might have a season 7 to wrap up with Diana Gabaldon’s latest book, but how many episodes will season 6 and 7 have if that’s true?

Despite everything, the rumors about the production of Outlander season 6, still remain to start at the end of January 2021. We can only wait for official confirmations.



