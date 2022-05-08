Outlander: The reason Caitriona Balfe had such a hard time filming season 6

The end of the sixth season of Outlander continues to give something to talk about among the viewers who enjoyed the short installment of the drama. Despite the fact that this part only had eight episodes, the reality is that the actress Caitriona Balfe had a hard time filming the program, as she assured it in one of her interviews about the production of the Starz series.

It is true that the production of season 6 of Outlander had to face the restrictions that were implemented in the entertainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying various projects that were filming. However, the Starz program managed to comply with all security protocols and record the sixth installment without so many delays.

But, in order for the show to return as quickly as possible, the episode count for the sixth season was reduced to just eight out of a dozen episodes, due to the fact that almost two years had already passed since the fifth installment was released. Now, Caitriona Balfe has admitted that it wasn’t just the pandemic that made the new episodes more difficult, but that she also ruined the plays.

“The original plan for this season was always 12 episodes,” said Caitriona Balfe.

During an interview for Entertainmnet Weekly, Caitriona Balfe revealed some decisions that the show’s producers had to make, not only so that the sixth season would premiere quickly and with fewer episodes, but also because she was pregnant with her first child, which made everything a little more difficult.

“Instead of taking Claire out of some episodes,”

“They decided instead to stop at a certain point and then add the episodes that we didn’t do to this season that we’re shooting now.”

Caitriona Balfe said the reason filming for Outlander season 6 became a bit more “difficult” was because she was pregnant at the time. In fact, her co-star, Sam Heughan, admitted that the producers were thinking of toying with the idea of ​​bringing Balfe back after she had given birth, though this was scrapped.

Despite the challenges, producers managed to shoot all eight episodes of Outlander’s sixth season without a hitch, taking a short hiatus after the star gave birth to her son in August 2021, after the star posted a photo on her Instagram account where she confirmed that she had given birth.

Curiously, in the first episodes of the sixth season of Outlander, in the intimate scenes that were shown of the characters of Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, the viewers assured that the star’s belly was seen a little when she was naked next to her co-star.