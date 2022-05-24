Outlander: The curious theory of the ghost of Jamie Fraser and the festival of Samhain

Since Outlander began, he has left us countless clues and details, managing to envelop everyone with his story. But, one of the most curious details of the drama and that remains unanswered is that of the ghost of Jamie Fraser (played by Sam Heughan), who appeared during the Samhain festival for a curious reason that could change the idea of ​​the fans.

Fans continue to recap the first Outlander episodes that were shown in August 2014. Because one of the biggest mysteries ever told thus far has been Jamie’s ghost, a detail that was seen in the first season of the show. The story shows us the passion between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie, a love that overcomes even the 200-year difference between them.

Despite Claire’s vague attempts to turn a blind eye to Jamie, she ended up falling for this young Scotsman despite being married to Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) in the year 1945. Before their time travel, they reveals that she is a nurse treating the wounded from World War I and that she was unable to enjoy her honeymoon with her husband when they were separated.

When the two finally meet again at the end of the war, they decide to visit Scotland for their honeymoon. At first, it was all passion and romance between them, until the two came to the mysterious stones of Craigh Na Dun. Where they see a group of local dancers who danced around them in a kind of ritual. When the women left and by fate, Claire touches the stones and goes 202 years into the past, to meet her future second husband Jamie.

However, the day before Claire travels back in time, Frank is surveying the surrounding area of ​​Scotland and finds himself talking to Reverend Reginald Wakefield (James Fleet). But, when he returns, he finds himself in front of the hotel where he was staying with his wife, a man looking with passion and desire at the window where she was, who then mysteriously disappears, which obviously, for the viewers, is Jamie Fraser.

Interestingly, these events that occurred in the first Outlander episodes, occur the same week as the Samhain festival. Which is a Celtic celebration celebrated in some places in Scotland, in which the barrier between the living and the dead is thinner, so the living can see and interact with them momentarily.

Although it is a theory by fans on the Reddit social network, some claim that the Samhain festival served Jamie Fraser as an astral projection near death. Which suggests that his soul left his body temporarily, but that he is not entirely dead. The writer Diana Gabaldon, creator of Outlander, stated that all the details about the ghost is Jamie, will be revealed in the tenth book. Fans say that the Samhain festival is not always for the dead, so Jamie could be alive and in one of the moments of him on the verge of death he goes to see Claire.