Outlander: The awkward question Caitriona Balfe publicly asked Sam Heughan

For nearly a decade, veteran actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have been playing husband and wife Jamie and Claire Fraser, the couple who have been stealing viewers’ breath with their undoubted on-screen chemistry in Outlander. Despite how long they’ve been taking on their roles, Starz fans are still eager to see more of these two.

Although on screen Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe seem to be living a never-ending romance, behind the scenes the duo have a purely friendly relationship. Claire’s actress in real life, she is married to Anthony McGill, with whom she currently has a little baby.

In a recent interview, Caitriona Balfe didn’t hesitate to call her co-star her favorite, and in said public conversation, things got pretty awkward for everyone. Before receiving the leading role in Outlander, Balfe was far from being an actress, since she was dedicated to modeling, and she even reached international catwalks.

Despite having great success in modeling, Caitriona Balfe was apparently tired of the industry, and even listed it as one of the toughest she has ever experienced. Before Outlander, she Caitriona had very little experience, which is why in her revelations she confessed that she has had a stroke of luck in her life.

It was at the age of 20 that Caitriona Balfe became interested in acting, which is why she personally assures that she has found the success that she never dreamed of. Evidently, her role in Outlander has opened doors for her both in front of and behind the camera, as she recently starred in Kenneth Brannagh’s award-winning film, Belfast.

“I feel like I’m in that place in life where, what’s happening right now, I know doesn’t happen all the time. It’s charming, but it doesn’t mean you’re super important… For someone who started in the industry so late, it’s been amazing. I don’t know, I was very lucky.”

After the Droughtlander finally came to an end, the production of Outlander has been promoting the sixth season. That’s why in the middle of the interview, Caitriona Balfe came up with the idea of ​​calling Sam Heughan and asking for her point of view regarding Belfast.

The awkward conversation between Sam and Caitriona Balfe:

Caitriona Balfe: “Sam, have you seen Belfast yet?”

Sam Heughan: “I really haven’t and I’m…”

Caitriona Balfe: “I’m just going to point out that he’s been out for about six months”

Sam Heughan: “No, I know… well, I have to admit I was in New Zealand. I was working. I could not…”.

Not wanting to disappoint her friend and co-star, however, Sam Heughan told someone off-camera to put Belfast on her to-do list. Without a doubt, with this conversation revealed, the trust that these two actors have for each other outside of Outlander is demonstrated.