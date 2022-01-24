Outlander: The actor who could quit the Starz drama to go to another project

Outlander has become one of the most talked about dramas today, and its success began to grow since 2014, when this Starz story debuted for the first time, which is based on the books that bear the same name. of the authorship of Diana Gabaldon.

In the last installments, we saw a special character that filled us with great pride, which is Ulysses (Colin McFarlane), the long-time butler of Aunt Jocasta Cameron (Maria Doyle Kennedy). Before seeing the return of the drama in less than two months, the actor surprised with some worrying news.

Colin McFarlane will be playing Canker in the upcoming family show, which follows newcomer Billy Jenkins as the witty pickpocket, and McFarlane will be starring in an upcoming comedy series based on Oliver Twist, which will be titled Dodger.

The series will follow the rise of Fagin’s gang as the most notorious pack of street thieves in Victorian-era London before they meet Dickens’s most famous young orphan, Oliver. This cast will feature big stars other than Colin, like Shameless’s David Threlfall, Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds, and Peaky Blinders’ Dave Simon.)

Through his Twitter social platform, Colin McFarlane posted the trailer for the aforementioned series, giving his 28,700 followers a taste of the pickpocket shenanigans to come, “DODGER! YES!! THE NEW TRAILER HAS LANDED! I AM AT THE END.”

Eagle-eyed Outlander fans will get a glimpse of Colin McFarlane’s character near the end of the trailer. He is suitably dressed in period-appropriate brown tweed, complete with a dapper bowler hat.

Luckily, Colin McFarlane will not be far from his beloved role of Ulysses, since the actor has every intention of repeating the script in Outlander soon, and more so now that the imminent sixth season will hit the screens in early March, exactly. on day 6. In the plot, Ulysses was of very good importance, and it is that, thanks to him, Jamie’s aunt was still alive, since it was the acclaimed butler who saved Jocasta’s life.