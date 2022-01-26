Outlander Temporada 6: Caitriona Balfe revela cómo Claire se olvidará de su gran trauma

After a long wait, the sixth season of Outlander will arrive next March, specifically on the 6th, to impress us all with his long-awaited return. As we will remember, the events experienced in the last episodes of the fifth season left much to be desired, especially for the traumatic moments in which Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was involved.

Thanks to her recent interviews, veteran actress Caitriona Balfe left nothing to the imagination with her revelations, and she confessed what her character’s fate would be like when Outlander finally returns. Let’s remember that this story follows the life of the World War II nurse, later we see how she is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743.

In the first episodes of the first season, Starz viewers watched as the young woman tried to adapt to that time of yore, especially its traditions and customs of the Scotland of that time, all this while trying to assert her right as a woman.

Although she was able to return to her time, Claire decided to stay in the past after meeting and marrying the love of her life, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Despite not having been born at that time, Claire feels really comfortable, however, in the episode ‘Never My Love’ our beloved protagonist was kidnapped and cruelly violated, fortunately, Jamie managed to rescue her, but unfortunately, it had already happened long before.

This assault was due to Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) blaming Claire for her wife rejecting her advances, as she had empowered women to take control of her sexuality.

This scene was explained directly by the actress Caitriona Balfe, who hinted that Claire is not the same and is still overcoming her trauma in the sixth season, since apparently, the sixth season will return to a few months after these terrible events. .

“Claire, even though she’s putting on a very brave face, I think she’s still very, very traumatized by what happened at the end of last season”… “She comes back and comes to the fore in other ways, so it’s unusual that we see Claire not being in control and not being able to handle what she’s going through with herself.”

Caitriona continued her statement by saying that Claire has always been able to compartmentalize the stages of her life, but in this installment it will be totally different, however, the actress hinted that sooner rather than later she will be able to get rid of said trauma thanks to the strength that her husband gives her. Jamie and her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), since as we will remember, these other two characters were also victims of sexual assault, however, the most affected was Brianna, when the deceitful pirate Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) abused her, making her doubt the identity of his son.