Outlander: Series renewed for season 7

The TV channel Starz has announced the renewal of Outlander for its 7th season. This announcement comes even before the season 6 premiere on the broadcaster. The 6th year of the program based on the work of writer Diana Gabaldon is currently in production, with recordings taking place in Scotland. The premiere of the new episodes has not yet been scheduled.

The renewal was confirmed by the broadcaster itself through a press release, stating that the new season will feature 12 episodes.

The new season announced will be based on the latest book in Gabaldon’s best-selling series, entitled An Echo in the Bone. In Brazil, Echoes of the Future.

Series showrunner Mathew B. roberts said in the statement that he was very excited about the opportunity to continue telling the story. “We are so excited that Starz has given us the opportunity to continue Outlander’s epic journey. We can’t wait to meet with the writers and dive into Echo in the Bone. We look forward to giving fans another season of this exciting story. ”

Ecos do Futuro follows, in addition to the couple Jamie and Claire, the adventures of Brianna and Roger, who manage to travel to the present and who seek to find the tracks left by Claire through history.

According to the information, the entire main cast of the series is expected to return for season 7.

Currently Outlander co-star and producer Sam Heughan is on the air with the documentary series Men in Kilts, which airs on Sunday nights on the Starz channel. The 6th and 7th season of Outlander still have no scheduled date to debut.