Outlander Season 7: The sad fate of Fergus and Marsali for the new installment

The conversations between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the final episodes of the sixth season of Outlander, has been giving talk about the fate of Fergus (César Domboy) and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) outside the Fraser’s community Ridge, especially after their last conversation and the job they’ve gotten at their new place, New Bern.

The Outlander season five finale saw viewers see one of the most horrific moments of the entire show, after Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) showed up at Claire’s house with her men, beating up Marsali and kidnapping Claire. She being raped and tortured by all of them for hours in a forest where they were hiding.

When Jamie finally rescued her, he killed Lionel’s men, but when she went to kill him, Claire took pity on him and let him live. However, she met her death after Marsali Fraser was treating him for her injuries and he began to threaten both her and Claire, so he administered a lethal substance to her via injection.

This resulted in a confrontation between Jamie and Lionel’s brother, Richard Brown (Chris Larkin), in which he swore to her that his brother’s death would not go unnoticed. Then, in the season six episodes of Outlander, viewers saw the challenges Marsali and Fergus faced in her marriage after what happened to her and Claire. Where Fergus’s alcoholism and his suicide attempt due to the malformation at the birth of his son were included.

Seeking a solution to the problems Fergus and Marsali were facing, Jamie decided it was best for the two of them to move away from Fraser’s Ridge, so he got them a job at a printing shop in New Bern, to start over and keep Fergus alive. away from your negativity. Something they decided to accept and thus improve their marriage. This means that the family will probably be staying in New Bern for the foreseeable future and we won’t see them again.

In fact, during an interview with Caitriona Balfe for Variety, she spoke a little about the stories of the other characters in the sixth season of Outlander, where she assured that the fate of Fergus and Marsali moving to New Bern, away from Fraser’s, was very sad. Ridge. However, so far nothing has been confirmed about the return of the actors for the new installment, but Caitriona’s comments seem to make it clear what will happen to them:

“I think this season, there was actually a lot of time spent with everyone else,”

“I mean, you know, Marsali and Fergus, it was like a big story from the beginning and it’s really sad that they moved to New Bern,”