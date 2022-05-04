Outlander Season 7: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Reveal Cast Changes

Outlander, the fantasy-romance drama that follows the adventures of time traveler Claire and 18th-century Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser, premiered its sixth installment in early March. This part of the fascinating story inspired by the saga of novels of the same name, culminated last Sunday with a difficult situation for the sentimental couple played by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Outlander season 6 may have ended on the Starz broadcast network, but the drama that has millions of fans around the world hooked will continue the story of Claire and Jamie and the entire Fraser family with season 7, which will feature 16 episodes currently being filmed.

The crew and cast of Outlander have been on the set for season 7 since before the end of the sixth installment. The next episodes will be based on the seventh book in the saga entitled ‘Echoes of the Past’, and the Starz television adaptation will include a large number of characters to narrate the new events that should be appearing on screens in late 2022 or early 2023.

There will be a lot going on in Outlander Season 7. And according to Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, they revealed that in the delivery whose production is underway there are many new characters that will arrive at Fraser’s Ridge, with the purpose of being part of the community founded by the family of Jamie and Claire.

Recall that season 6 of eight episodes became Outlander’s shortest. Initially 12 were planned, but the restrictions caused by the pandemic and Caitriona Balfe’s pregnancy represented a real challenge during the filming process. That is why the seventh installment will be longer, as a way to compensate the fans.

In this sense, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe promise that many new faces will come in season 7 of Oulander. The series is currently filming in Scotland, and in a recent interview both stars of the romantic fantasy drama revealed that they are almost done shooting the first block, while Balfe assured that there is a lot going on for the next season and that everyone is excited. with the story

“We have some amazing actors that have come along. I don’t know what we can say. We usually get a list of “Don’t say this and don’t say that” but no one said anything. Maybe we can say everything right now,” Balfe said.

“What we can say is that there will definitely be a conclusion to some of this, some of these threads will have been tied from the beginning. And then there will be a lot of new characters joining who will be very significant to the series.”