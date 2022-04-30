Outlander Season 7: Actor David Berry confirms his return with a great story

Season 6 of Outlander brought actor David Berry back as Lord John Grey, although it was only for a couple of episodes and for a short time, the star has assured that his next appearances for the seventh installment will be much more interesting and impressive for the viewers. viewers, because part of the revolutionary war will begin.

Outlander follows the life of World War II nurse Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) who travels back in time while visiting Scotland with her husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) in 1946. But after touching the mysterious stones from Craigh Na Dun travel to the time of 1743, beginning this incredible story.

On her journey through 1743, Claire meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a young Jacobite seeking to fight the English who were taking control of the Scottish Highlands, while trying to win back his honor. However, after the battle of Culloden the two are separated, Jamie is sent to Ardsmuir jail. He where he spends several years locked up along with other Scots who fought in that war.

However, here Jamie meets one of Outlander’s favorite characters, Lord Gray John. This Lord fell in love with him once he met him, so he decided to help him get out of jail and improve his life, which led them to become great friends inside and outside that horrible jail.

As the seasons progressed, Lord John several times helped Jamie to be happy with Claire, when they were both preparing to travel to America. While the Lord cared for one of Jamie’s children that he had while Claire was away for 20 years. Following his appearance in season 6, fans have been wondering when he will return and the star himself has answered.

During an interview with David Berry for Hello Magazine, the fan-favorite opened up about the fate of his character and his return for Outlander season 7, confirming that he will be back and appearing in more episodes, especially in the midst of the revolutionary war is coming in America.

“Yes, Lord John will be in future episodes and it will be more exciting,” however, he did not specify when fans could expect to see more of his character.

Let’s remember that in their last episode in the sixth installment, Lord John and Jamie declared themselves friends, but enemies, because both were supporting different sides for the war that was coming in America. Which means that Outlander season 7 will have a shocking twist with both characters.