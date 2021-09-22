Outlander: Season 6 Will Break Hearts,Says Caitriona Balfe

Outlander: Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actress Caitriona Balfe, star of Outlander, revealed that the 6th season of the production shown by the Starz channel will be moving. According to the artist, some specific details of her character, Claire Fraser, will have an even more dramatic development in the new episodes.

“Claire and Malva [Jessica Reynolds] are going to build a great relationship,” she revealed, quoting Tom Christie’s (Mark Lewis Jones) daughter, who will be introduced in season 6. Apparently, the new batch of episodes will reach the network in mid 2022.

“Outlander offers viewers really mean villains,” Balfe said. “But [the Christies] aren’t your typical villains, which is great and refreshing for the narrative,” she explained. “This all leaves Claire with really poignant nuances, whose plot will be able to destabilize everyone who gets involved,” she added.

In addition to Balfe, Reynolds and Jones, the new season also features Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, Jack Tarlton as Kenny Lindsay, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie and Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield in the cast .

Outlander: Learn about Season 6 of the Season Series

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the practical work with the shooting of Outlander suffered a significant pause. The last episode of the series aired in May 2020, bringing an interesting ending to the plot and leaving fans looking forward to what was to come.

Based on the novels of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, the series tells the story of a time traveler, who is mysteriously transported to the 18th century. characters.

In Brazil, Outlander episodes can be watched on Netflix and also on Star+. So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! Sometime next year, the series will be back on the Starz channel schedule.