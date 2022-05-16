Outlander Season 6: When does the Starz drama premiere on the Netflix platform

Outlander, the fascinating fantasy drama about time travel, after being absent for almost two years, premiered the sixth season in early March with new stories for Jamie and Claire, the couple most loved by viewers, who have remained hooked on their screens since the show debuted in 2014 on the Starz broadcast network.

Outlander season 6 remained on screen until the first days of May, with a devastating season finale, not only for Jamie, Claire and the rest of the Frase family, but also for the millions of viewers who witness the circumstances. that the couple played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are going through.

While Outlander season 6 has just wrapped up on Starz, fans of the Diana Gabaldon-inspired series are wondering when the latest eight episodes of the fantasy drama will hit the Netflix streaming platform. Spectators will need to be patient while waiting.

Recall that season 5 of Outlander arrived on Netflix some time ago in various parts of the world. However, it was not until May 10, 2022 that the fifth installment premiered on the transmitter for the United States audience. That is, two years after its twelve episodes were released on Starz as of May 1, 2020.

In this sense, because Outlander season 6 ended on May 1, 2022 on Starz, it will not premiere on Netflix in the United States until May 2024. The only way to get the eight most recent episodes before, is for Starz to amend its rights agreement with the global broadcast giant.

However, in other parts of the world it does not happen in the same way. In Latin America, season 5 of Outlander arrived on Netflix on May 10, 2021, a year after it premiered on the Starz network in the United States. Therefore, the sixth installment should appear on the transmitter in May 2023.

It is important to note that there are regions in the world where new episodes broadcast on Starz appear on Netflix 24 hours after the transmission on its parent network. According to the Cheatsheet site, countries like Belgium, France, India, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong, Poland, South Korea, and Singapore currently have Outlander season 6 available.