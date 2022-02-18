Outlander Season 6: What year are the next episodes of the drama set in?

Season 6 of Outlander is set to premiere on Starz on March 6, after making fans wait two long years for the continuation of the successful series based on the books by Diana Gabaldón, which tells the story of Claire and Jamie Fraser, two lovers from different times who, by a stroke of fate, end up living the most incredible love story.

According to the creators of the drama, season 6 of Outlander will be based on the sixth book of Diana Gabaldon’s literary series: A Breath of Snow and Ashes, although in season 5 some of the plots contained in that book were already addressed. . These stories include the death of Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) and the brutal attack on Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

For this new installment, the story will continue to focus on Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire and their life in colonial America in Fraser’s Ridge, the territory that was granted to them by the British crown. Likewise, Outlander Season 6 is set to clash in their community as political unrest unfolds around them. But what year exactly does the story take place?

In Gabaldon’s sixth book, the story takes place in the years leading up to the American Revolutionary War. It begins exactly in 1772, just three years before the shot of the revolution was heard around the world. However, the specific year in which the Starz series will take place will be closer to 1775.

“The long fuse of rebellion has already been lit. Men lie dead in the streets of Boston, and in the woods of North Carolina, isolated cabins burn. With chaos approaching, the governor calls on Jamie Fraser to unite the interior of the country and safeguard the crown”, can be read in the description of Gabaldón’s book.

However, since Jamie knows the outcome of the war and is aware that those who are loyal to the king are not on the right side of history, will he support the crown and end up dead or in exile? Or will he fight for independence with the settlers and risk his home on Fraser’s Ridge? These are some of the questions that will be answered in the new installment of Outlander, to be released next March.