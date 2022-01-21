Outlander Season 6: This Is The Next Death Coming To Fraser’s Ridge

Outlander is characterized as one of the most watched dramas in recent times on the Starz television channel, thanks to its immense fame, this series is currently preparing for its sixth installment, and according to the progress seen in its most recent trailer It looks like someone’s time at Fraser’s Ridge may soon be coming to an end.

Next March 6 of this new year 2022 we will finally see on screens the start of the sixth season of Outlander, and as the American Revolution progresses, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) will have to make some impossible decisions to protect your new home.

Despite being one of the shortest seasons, this installment promises to be one of the most exciting, especially as Jamie’s loyalty will still be tested amid the tumult of the Revolutionary War. On the other hand, Claire, her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her son-in-law Roger (Richard Rankin) are still learning to adjust to life in the 18th century.

One of the most fearsome threats is the arrival of new tenants at the Frasers’ farm in North Carolina, the Christies. In the trailer, patriarch Thomas Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) warns of impending doom on the Ridge. In these scenes, the following quote is also heard: “Never ask for whom the bell tolls; fold for you.”

Later, we see Thomas and Roger hauling a huge bell up the hill as construction begins on a new church for Fraser’s Ridge. Unfortunately, it seems that it will not be long before the first funeral is held in the church.

The chimes that are heard in this first preview hint at Thomas’s premonition, and it is that, according to rumors, at least one prominent character will die once Outlander has concluded his next outing.

In these images you can see the voiceover of Claire Fraser, in which she carries a coffin to the newly built church. The coffin is carried by young Ian (John Bell), as Brianna watches. Now all that remains is to keep waiting a couple more weeks to discover this great mystery.