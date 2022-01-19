Outlander Season 6: The production advances the release of the official trailer

Without a doubt, Outlander has become one of the most watched and anticipated dramas of recent years. As we well know, the sixth season has been one of the ones that has taken the longest to air through the Starz screens, however, the production has been giving us some clues of what is coming and recently, the production surprised us with Get a first glimpse of what’s in store for Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and the rest of the Frasers with the full trailer.

As we could see in the last fifth season, the American Revolution is coming to the door of the couple in Fraser’s Ridge, and as if that were not enough, the new settlers are also arriving to disturb the peace of the different families. In the last episodes of the fifth season, we saw how Claire was the victim of a terrible attack by the Browns, and now she will have to fight to overcome these traumas.

As the redcoats arrive in her community, Claire laments, “It’s starting, if only they knew what was coming.” This sixth season promises a lot, since as we will remember, Fraser’s Ridge has native American neighbors, with whom the young Ian (John Bell) lived in seasons 4 and 5.

“It would be a shame if our Indian neighbors became our enemies,” are Ian’s words to his uncle Jamie. We also see how Jamie debates with Claire about what he should do “I can’t be two things at once, Claire”, this is in reference to his half-lives as a loyalist and a traitor to the crown.

We also see the arrival of the Christies, including the patriarch Tom (Mark Lewis Jones), remember that these men had ties to Ardsmuir. Of course, in this preview there are also several romantic scenes, in addition to Claire and Jamie we have Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus (César Domboy).

Undoubtedly, with this trailer, the desire for the arrival of Outlander is increasing, and despite the fact that this sixth season is one of the shortest, its episodes are much longer lasting than the previous ones.

Now all that remains is to keep waiting a few more weeks for the premiere of Outlander, which will be on Sunday, March 6 through the Starz platform.