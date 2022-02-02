Outlander Season 6: Starz releases new photo of Roger and Brianna in upcoming episodes

Outlander, the historical drama from the Starz broadcast network inspired by the Diana Gabaldon novels, is scheduled to premiere its sixth season starting March 6 after being absent from screens for almost two years. In the upcoming episodes, fans will find Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) going through new difficulties. (Some season 6 spoilers)

With the premiere of Outlander season 6 drawing ever closer, fans are thrilled to be receiving constant updates from Starz. The network recently released a glimpse of the Christie family, Tom, Allan and Malva, the three newcomers to Fraser’s Right who will be causing trouble with serious consequences.

Now, a new look at Roger and Brianna in season six of Outlander was revealed courtesy of Starz on Monday. The characters of Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton will play a pivotal role in Season 6 of the series, after their first attempt at returning to the future at the end of the fifth installment of the riveting fantasy drama.

The new portrayal of Roger and Briann isn’t much of a spoiler, but an important reminder of where they are in Season 6 and the stability of their relationship. North Carolina has been his new true home with Jamie and Claire ever since they traveled back in time.

Starz Releases New Look at Roger and Brianna in Outlander Season 6

Outlander fans know that in season 6, the tranquility they have had in Fraser’s Ridge thus far will be interrupted by the arrival of the Revolutionary War. According to the advances, Jamie will be immersed in this in his attempt to serve as a mediator between the two sides, Americans and British.

It would be interesting to see what roles Roger and Brianna will play in the next eight episodes of Outlander, to help keep the community of Fraser’s Ridge in general safe, and family and loved ones in particular. It is likely that the drama also has some romance between the two characters prepared, since that is what Outlander is also about.