Outlander Season 6: Showrunner revealed one of the secrets of the first episode

The sixth season of Outlander promises to surprise viewers of the television network Starz, thanks to the changes that have been promised by its leading stars Caitriona Balfe, as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser.

Recently, these two veteran actors gave their statements regarding the future of their characters, and everything indicates that in this installment, both Claire and Jamie will have to be strong to be able to assume their roles, however, sometimes we will see this doctor like never before. We had seen her before, and it seems that the last terrible event that she experienced at the hands of her kidnappers still affects her.

We have seen Claire our whole life being strong, she even managed to get by without Jamie when she returned to her time pregnant with her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), she managed to make her life with her little girl and her first husband, Frank Randall ( Tobias Menzies), but it seems that in this installment we will see it “break”, as its interpreter has declared.

Let us remember that next March 6 we will see the sixth season in action through the Starz channel. After the long wait between this and the fifth season, and it is that, in part this delay has been due to different inconveniences, the first was due to the cold winter in Scotland, the cast could not record comfortably due to the low temperatures.

Then, internationally, the recordings were completely paralyzed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this is how this Outlander production lasted for a long time: totally on pause until it was safe to re-record. In turn, the protagonist, Caitriona Balfe, became pregnant with her first baby, and that was when the costume team had to work magic on her outfits to hide her tummy as much as possible.

However, despite all these drawbacks, the production ensures that despite the fact that this is the shortest season, with only half the episodes, each of its chapters will be longer than usual. Likewise, the production has also dared to reveal some clues, and this time it was the showrunner’s turn.

Matthew B. Roberts revealed in one of his recent interviews that the title of the first episode will make sense to fans when they watch the episode. “When you watch the first episode, the title will speak for itself. Each character will deal with something from her past and help us tell stories in the future. “