Outlander Season 6: Sam Heughan Reveals He Hired an Intimacy Coordinator

After almost two years of absence, the popular drama of the Starz television network, Outlander, is ready for its return this Sunday, March 6 with its season 6. However, the production of this installment has faced various problems and changes. due to the pandemic, which led actor Sam Heughan to reveal a contract he had to make in order to perform the intimacy scenes.

Since the first season of Outlander began, viewers have been watching as stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have had more than their share of exciting on-screen moments thanks to the show. Despite the fact that in the previous seasons they have not had help to create those scenes with the assistance of an intimacy coordinator. But, things seem to be changing in season 6.

During a podcast interview for Happy Sad Confused, Heughan revealed that he hired the services of an intimacy coordinator for season 6 and future episodes. He chose Vanessa Coffey as the one in charge of providing professional help to both actors for these scenes, in order to show something more to the viewers.

“I brought privacy advisor Vanessa Coffey on board because with intimate scenes, it’s important that everyone is protected, but we also found a way to explore these scenes and actually maybe get something more out of them.”

On top of that, Heughan confirmed just how important intimacy coordinators can be when helping shows. as Outlander put them together. He was also able to help them make sure that the romantic moments in the series serve the story as much as possible.

Let us remember that during the last episodes of the fifth season of Outlander, Claire (character played by Balfe), was kidnapped, beaten and raped by several men, which means that these hard moments that she lived will be very fresh in her mind. So it will be difficult to return to her sexual relationship with Jamie, even if she is not completely ready for it, or believe that she is ready to soon realize that the time is not right yet.

Interestingly, it seems that Sam Heughan is very happy that Vanessa Coffey joined the team for Season 6 of the drama, and also shared that he understands how much times have changed and wanted the rest of the cast to benefit from his experience as well, because because in the first seasons the main stars did not manage to have it.

“I got into this at a very different time and the Starz network was different, but also the industry was different, so we didn’t really know what we were doing. We dived in the deep end and had to learn through experience.”

It only remains to wait for the premiere of season 6 of Outlander this March 6 on the Starz television network. However, there are other platforms and broadcast networks that will also broadcast the episodes the day after they are released.