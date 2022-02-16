Outlander Season 6: Roger and Brianna are seen on the scene of upcoming episodes

Outlander is scheduled to return to fan screens in just over two weeks, via the Starz broadcast network. The fantasy-romance series that follows Jamie Fraser and time-traveling Claire will premiere its sixth season on March 6, after being absent for nearly two years. Meanwhile, new trailers continue to delight loyal viewers. (Season 6 spoilers)

Outlander season 6 will not be easy for the Fraser family, especially for Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who will be dealing with the trauma caused by the terrible experience she experienced at the end of season 5, when she was abused by a group of men. . Fortunately, she will have the emotional support of her husband Jamie (Sam Heughan).

During the development of the next eight episodes of season 6 of Outlander, Jamie will also have to deal in the midst of armed conflict. The revolutionary war will pit the Americans against the British and therefore Heughan’s character will have to decide which side he will be on. This will undoubtedly be a difficult situation for the mountaineer, who has been living in North Carolina for several years.

As the Outlander season 6 premiere date draws closer, fans continue to get more sneak peeks at what’s happening with their favorite characters. Through a preview, the Starz drama released another video while Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) and Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) are left in one of the scenes from the upcoming episodes.

Roger and Brianna appear in advance of a scene from Outlander season 6 episodes

This is another fantastic look at Roger and Brianna as they both prepare for the Revolutionary War. In this scene, the romantic couple discusses the importance of keeping the timeline mostly intact. Both Skelton and Rankin’s characters are well aware that if the United States does not win this war, the entire course of history will be very different.

Recall that in Outlander, Claire knows what the outcome of the coming war will be. The fact of being born in the 20th century gives her the advantage of knowing many things that will be happening in the timeline in which she is currently. This is another fascinating thing about the series inspired by the books of the same name.