Outlander Season 6: Revelations hint at what is longed for among these characters

Outlander has become one of the most talked about shows on the screens. Since its premiere on the Starz television network, it has caused a great impact to all its viewers, which is why today it is among the series with the most audience of the moment.

As the production has previously announced, Outlander will premiere on March 6, however, while fans are waiting for good news, some official photos of what we will see soon have been revealed. Recently, one of one of the most beloved characters was revealed.

After several months of hard work, we will once again see the love story between Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in action. After this passion, her little daughter Brianna Randall Fraser (Sophie Skelton) was born, remember that this young woman spent her childhood, adolescence and part of her adult life in her corresponding time, however, after warning her parents of a tragic death, she traveled Through time and since then, he has not been able to return.

Although Claire and Jamie are the protagonists of this story, they are not the only ones to get into the action, well, we will see the most active participation of the rest of the characters, because as we will remember, together they have been working to improve the Fraser’s Ridge community. while war looms in America.

The trailer, released just a few months ago, shows that Outlander season six will also bring Brianna back. Of course, her role in the series has always been of great importance and despite the fact that she traveled back in time with no intention of staying, she ended up liking her rural life.

So much so that, in what comes the sixth season, from Starz they did not hesitate to promote what will come with a photo of her accompanied by her father. “She will always be her little girl,” says the description of the postcard that has left everyone shocked. It is that, in it, you can see the resemblance of the actors to the point that, really, they could pass as father and daughter, both with the same tone of hair and with similar expressions.

As we will remember, the father-daughter relationship started really badly, after the misunderstanding between Jamie and Brianna’s husband, Claire’s daughter was filled with resentment, and now, her followers hope that the relationship works as it is in the books, since in the Diana Gabaldon editions, these characters have a beautiful and strong connection.