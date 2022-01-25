Outlander Season 6: Reveal factor causing the conflict between Jamie and the Christies

Outlander, the fantasy romance drama that follows Claire’s time-traveling story, is scheduled to premiere its sixth season on March 6 on US broadcast network Starz, as previously announced. The new installment will have a total of eight episodes of more than an hour in length. (Season 6 spoilers)

Outlander fans will be able to navigate this fascinating story once again. The new installment will see the Frasers going through new hardships as they deal with past traumas, an intense war brewing between the British and Americans, and conflict sparked by a new family arriving at the settlement known as Fraser’s Ridge.

Outlander fans know that season 6 represents the television adaptation of the novel titled ‘A breath of snow and ashes’ of the homonymous saga written by Diana Gabaldon. And in this one, the story tells about the arrival of the Christie family, which will be made up of Tom and his two sons, Allan and Malva. They will only come to cause problems that will have serious consequences.

A scene from Season 6, which premiered on Christmas Day, left fans shocked as Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) discussed welcoming members of a newly arrived family into their community. Religious Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones), who was Jamie’s cellmate while they were in prison. And as fans will know, these ultimately end up sticking around.

Reveal causal factor in the conflict between Jamie and the Christie family in season 6 of Outlander

Because of the intensity of the Revolutionary War, which will be one of the central themes running through all eight episodes of Outlander Season 6, Jamie is careful to be very wary of new members of the community the Frasers founded. in North Carolina, mainly due to their religious differences.

Speaking in an interview, Outlander executive producer Maril Davis hinted that the conflict between Jamie and the Christie family in season 6 will be caused by their differing views on religion, adding that the security of the settlement is beginning to crack. in these eight drama-packed episodes.