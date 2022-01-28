Outlander Season 6: New images and spoilers of the next installment are leaked

Outlander has become one of the most acclaimed Starz dramas by the audience, since its debut in 2014, this series adapted to the novels of the same name by Diana Gabaldon have been able to go around the world, especially for the stories of drama and action between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan).

Let us remember that this sixth installment will be based on the problems prior to the United States Revolution, Claire has warned her husband Jamie about the tragic fate that she could face if she does not change sides. On the other hand, the last events seen in the fifth season left viewers in suspense, since Claire was really emotionally affected by what happened.

Both Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in their preview on the eve of this sixth season confirmed that Claire is not quite right, and it is not for less, since in the last episodes we saw how she was brutally beaten and violated. Of course, Claire has always shown herself to be a strong woman, but her heart is truly broken and asking for help.

“Everyone carries it as if things were normal” is one of the most impressive phrases of the veteran actress. We also know that a new family will arrive in the community (The Christies) to cause great problems, not only for the Frasers, but also for the rest of the settlers who live there.

We also hear the Marsali actress stress that this season will be quite dark, however, at the end of the day we will always see reconciliations by the characters. The community will also be constantly evolving, it has already been clarified that the events in this sixth installment will be months after the end of the fifth season of Outlander.

We will also see new settlers who will take a bit of prominence in this season, so it is estimated that in this installment the drama will be even more intense in Fraser’s Ridge, especially due to the tension that will occur with the Native Americans and the young Ian ( John Bell).

Indeed, when these great actors were asked what Starz fans hope to see in the sixth season of Outlander, without hesitation they responded:

“answers, drama, nuanced plot, very dark and tender moments.”