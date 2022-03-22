Outlander Season 6: How the drama just diverted the story of the book about Jamie

Outlander season 6 premiered on Starz on March 6, after making fans wait for new episodes for almost two years. Although this installment is the shortest of the television adaptation that debuted in 2014, it is giving viewers a lot to talk about, who have noticed important changes in the story compared to Diana Gabaldón’s books. (Episode 3 spoilers)

Although only three episodes of the sixth installment of Outlander have been broadcast, the stories that have been shown on the screen are having a great impact on the audience that can feel the pain of an abused Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and a Jamie (Sam Heughan ) helpless and worried about everything that is affecting his wife.

Precisely Claire has been one of the most prominent characters in the installment, among other things, because of the addiction that she is developing towards the ether. a component that the nurse uses to numb and shut up her nightmares and her feelings regarding the attack she was a victim of at the end of Outlander season 5.

But another story is having great relevance in the plot of season 6 of the Starz series, and it is that of Jamie’s adopted son, Fergus (César Domboy), who is devastated and on the verge of alcoholism for feeling guilty for not saving Claire from the attack he suffered at the end of season 5, which also ended up affecting his wife, Marsali Fraser (Lauren Lyle). To this is added the fact of knowing that it will be from Henri-Christian, his most recent son who was born with dwarfism.

About this plot of Fergus, a controversy was recently raised. And it is that the fans realized that Jamie’s dialogue, which in the books was sublime and revealing, was totally changed by the producers of Outlander in the story of episode 3 that aired last Sunday through Starz. This situation was not well seen by viewers who claimed the lack of fidelity with the content of Diana Gabaldón’s books.

And it is that in Diana Gabaldon’s novel A Breath of Snow and Ashes, Fergus’s emotional debacle is presented in a heartbreaking way at the same time as Jamie’s undoing, who fears what may happen to Claire and the future that lies ahead of him. He is expecting his adoptive son, he confesses his most intimate emotions to his wife.

Although the producers of Outlander did respect the description of Fergus’s emotional state, the same did not happen with that of Jamie Fraser, who went from recounting in detail what happened with his adopted son, he went on to simply mention the incident to Claire, leaving the most loyal fans of Outlander with a bad taste in their mouths.