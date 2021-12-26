Outlander Season 6: Exclusively the hot new preview of the next installment

Outlander fans have been eager to see new previews of what the next installment will be, and that is, at the beginning of the new year we will see in action this story of time travel, action and romance that revolves around Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Although the sixth season has been one of the latest to be released, and also the shortest of all so far, its protagonists assure that it is one of the most important, and one of the favorites by the creator of this novel, Diana Gabaldon.

In the footage below, Claire and Jamie first discuss whether Fraser’s Ridge is the best place for a man with no name to settle. “When I sent a message to all the men in Ardsmuir, I couldn’t tell all but one,” says Jamie.

So Jamie comes to remember how the thought of Claire helped him get through his time in prison. “You, you were with me in prison. I saw you. It’s what helped me get through it. You’re always with me. Sometimes, I, I think you’re an angel Claire,” he sentenced.

On the other hand, Claire responds, “Would an angel do this?” before kissing Jamie, sparking the romance and passion that will air next season. Let’s remember that its premiere was already announced by Starz a few weeks ago, it will be on March 6, 2020 at 9 pm ET, with a 90-minute premiere.

In turn, the Outlander showrunner, in a statement earlier this year said: “We are excited to enter the editing room to work on bringing fans one step closer to reuniting with family at Fraser’s Ridge.”

He continued his statement by closing with the following words: “Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented series of challenges that led to the decision to cut the season short in order to provide fans with the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible. We will certainly shoot an extended 16-episode seventh season next year as life returns to normal. “