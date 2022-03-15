Outlander Season 6 Episode 3: Release Date, Trailer, and Spoilers Revealed

Outlander has become one of the most acclaimed Starz dramas on television, despite the fact that the sixth season only premiered two weeks ago, it already seems that the third episode promises to hint at the tragic death of one of the key characters in this history. Spoiler alert!

After nearly two years of waiting, Starz’s romantic adventure drama finally returned to screens earlier this month. According to the revelations by the most outstanding actors of Outlander, it is known that this season promises to be truly dark.

In the second episode, it was possible to observe how Marsali Fraser (Lauren Lyle) gave birth to the new newborn son that she had with Fergus (Cesar Domboy). Everything seemed to be going great up to this point, including Outlander viewers fearing Marsali’s death because of Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) constant worry.

Before the birth, Fergus’s repentance and reconciliation with his wife and mother of his children could be observed, even, both ended up having an unusual intimate scene never seen of both. But, things started to go downhill after delivery, when it became known that this little baby was born with the genetic condition of dwarfism. Sadly, in those days, giving birth to a child with a condition was considered punishment for parental sin.

When Fergus wanted to meet his new son, he was greatly disappointed when he discovered the physical appearance of this new creature. Fortunately, Claire, Jamie, Marsali, Ian (John Bell) and Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin) seemed to accept him like any other baby. However, the promotional clip for the upcoming third episode titled ‘Temperance’ showed that there was a baby in a basket floating on a river.

Outlander Season 6 Episode 3 Trailer

Some children were running after the baby in the river floating in a basket, their screams managed to get Roger’s attention as he jumped into the river to save the child. Things seemed to get worse when the children also yelled, “He’s headed for the waterfall.” The promo for the next episode also showed Fergus blaming himself for his baby’s condition.

Thanks to one of the photographs published by the Outlander production, it is believed that Roger finally manages to save little Henri-Christian, who was unfairly thrown into the river because of his condition. Now it only remains to wait until next Sunday on the Starz and Starzplay platform in the United Kingdom to find out what course the fate of this innocent will take.