Outlander Season 6 Episode 1: Claire’s New Habit That Could Take Her To The Grave

The sixth season of Outlander has finally arrived on the Starz broadcast network after almost two years of waiting. The event that was a sensation among fans of the hit historical drama, addresses the new challenges facing the Frasers with political instability and some secrets of the characters, which could change their stories much sooner than they imagine. (Spoilers for the season 6 premiere)

In this first episode of season 6 of Outlander, the Starz drama starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, featured a Claire Fraser (Balfe) struggling with the aftermath of the attack she was a victim of at the end of the fifth installment at the hands of Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy). A terrible experience, which, as was known, would have devastating consequences.

According to the plot of the Outlander season 6 premiere episode that aired on Sunday, March 6, Claire is struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. That trauma drives her to walk a fine line between ethical medical practice and the questionable treatment methods that she’s apparently used to employing in the fantasy series.

In Outlander, after Claire discovers a recipe to use ether as an anesthetic medicine, the doctor from the 20th century and a time traveler tests its effectiveness to end up using it in order to escape the brutal nightmares that torment her, without consider what the consequences will be

And it is that what seems to be nonsense, turns into a problem for Claire in the premiere episode of season 6 of Outlander titled ‘Echoes’. Well, although she says that she only uses this ether for medicinal purposes in order to understand it and know how to administer it to her patients, what really happens is that she begins to try it on herself to silence her internal monsters. This Caitriona Balfe told TV Insider after the premiere:

“She uses the ether as a crutch, and this becomes a way of escaping from the noise and the fear that is affecting her insides.”

For now, Jamie (Sam Heughan) is unaware of the coping method Claire has adopted to deal with her trauma. There’s a lot of commotion pulling patriarch Fraser’s attention in different directions in this season 6 of the fantasy drama, which will see not only the romantic couple wrestling with Claire’s trauma, but also a series of conflicts. This commented Heughan in the same interview:

“He expects her to talk about it and she doesn’t. So therefore I think he thinks everything will be fine. He’s taken his eye off her because of other things that are going on with politics and the impending war what is coming right now”.

Added to that, the worst of all is that according to Caitriona Balfe herself, it will take Claire a long time to admit to herself that she is becoming dependent on the ether, which instead of solving her problems could have the opposite effect by exacerbating it, which which could translate into serious consequences for the character, even taking her to the grave.