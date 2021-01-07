Outlander season 6: characters will upset the Frasers!

Good news for fans of the Outlander series. New characters will come to upset the Frasers! The suspense has lasted long enough. The new season 6 of the Outlander event series already promises wonders. With the arrival of new unseen characters …

It has been several weeks since the shooting of your series resumed. Thus, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe and the other actors were seen trying on costumes. You can see all of this on Instagram.

Season 6 of Outlander will therefore be full of surprises. On social networks, some intrigues have therefore already been unveiled. Internet users are more than impatient. And the actors are too.

Season 6 of Outlander will therefore center on Diana Gabaldon’s sixth novel. The latter is entitled “A Breath of Snow and Ashes”. Just that.

NEW CHARACTERS IN OUTLANDER SEASON 6

Sam Heughan, the interpreter of Jamie has confirmed a few days ago, the arrival of new characters. And these are fierce and unexpected. Attention, spoilers!

In a behind-the-scenes video on the set of the upcoming season of Outlander, the actor drops several pieces of information. They are therefore of the utmost importance.

Tom will therefore make his appearance. The latter presents himself as Jamie’s archenemy. The two protagonists therefore know each other well …

They thus met at Ardsmuir prison. And he’s not the only new character to join the show’s cast. Far from there.

Indeed, we therefore learn from the actor that other settlers are going to disrupt the Fraser’s balance. These latter are not all Protestants. Religious differences will therefore appear in season 6. This does not bode well.

Christie’s daughter will have a very important role in season 6 … She should help Claire through a difficult period. It will also cause a lot of trouble in Outlander. This is promising.