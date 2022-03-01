Outlander Season 6: Changes in the series that altered the plot about to premiere

It is a fact, finally season 6 of Outlander starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan is heading in just days to a new batch of episodes that will be released on March 6 by the Starz network, which are expected to be based on the book Wind and Ash from the famous Diana Gabaldon saga. However, fans are still not clear about all of what the famous series will show on the screen, taking into account that this time it will only bring 8 episodes.

As a general rule when a series is adapted into a written work, it is to be expected that it does not follow to the letter everything that appears in the books, and Outlander is no exception. However, the fact that the show is based on a romantic saga with so many fans around the world, will inevitably always receive mixed reviews from the public on each of the creative decisions that determine what to leave out and what to show on screen, compared to the original. source story.

This type of controversy has haunted Outlander especially in its last season, which despite having been broadcast two years ago, the long absence of news about the premiere of the sixth did not mitigate at all that its followers commented on the changes in various elements of the novels which were clearly seen during the broadcast of its 12 episodes.

Some of the more noticeable changes included the story arc concerning Brianna Fraser’s (Sophie Skelton) kidnapping by Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) and her eventual murder, which occurred in the sixth book of the Gabaldon series, Wind and Ceniza, instead of the fifth novel La Cruz Ardiente. There is also the story of Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix), which continued into season five until he was killed. However, in the book series this happened much earlier at the Battle of Culloden. On the reasons for these changes, the same writer explained them.

“They have very limited time compared to what I have with books. Basically, they can use about 10 percent of any book.”

“I think they’ve done a really good job overall of choosing what things they can use and you know squeezing in bits and pieces and little scenes from other parts of the story.”

Gabaldon has always been involved in the series as a consultant, which means that she sees the scripts ahead of time. And speaking specifically about the changes made to Outlander season five and what’s coming with season six, he revealed that he thought the writers had adapted their work well and so far have kept the narrative consistent and with a fairly significant proportion of the source material. . On the other hand, producer Matthew Roberts also made it clear to fans that the premiere of the next installment will include some missing parts of the story.

“The good thing about some of these stories is that you can move them around a little bit. We started the sixth book in season 5 and there will be some things where people have thought, ‘Oh, they didn’t do this, they’re not going to do this.’ Well, those things can still show up. There will be characters that show up in season 6.”

Clarified the point that Outlander season 6 is not a literal adaptation of the source material, especially since it will be the shortest installment since the series debuted in 2014, its producers have also assured that what remains to be shown will surely appear in the seventh. For now, it only remains to be seen how Claire will really be affected by the fact that she was savagely assaulted by a group of men before being rescued by Jamie and the consequences that she will bring to her and her family.