Outlander Season 5: Cast registration

In an exclusive video from TV Line, the Outlander cast had fun watching the recording errors of the series’ fifth season. Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe watch the most unusual situations that happened on the set and try, unsuccessfully, not to laugh.

In addition to the American portal, the video will also be available in the collector’s box on DVD. The production can be checked exclusively on the TVLine website!

Outlander season 5: DVDs now available

The limited collector’s edition and Outlander’s blu-ray box were released this past Monday (14) and can already be purchased by fans of the series. In addition to Balfe and Heughan, the full version of the video reacting to recording errors also features Richard Ranking.

In one of the assisted scenes, Claire examines Roger in detail and concludes that he does not look so well on camera. So Ranking comments that he blames Stephen Bonnet’s costumes!

In addition to the video, TV Line also published an interview with Duncan Lacroix. When asked about his antics on the set and whether he will be back on the show, Lacroix said he had very common recording errors to appear in the full video. For him, the mistakes of his castmates are funnier.

To date, the premiere date for Outlander’s 6th season has yet to be announced. However, based on previous recording cycles, new episodes are expected in 2021.



