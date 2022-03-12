Outlander: Sam Heughan reveals what the end of the drama is like and gave details of season 7

Outlander, the romantic drama that follows Jamie and Claire, has just premiered its season 6 on the Starz broadcast network on March 6 as scheduled, after making fans wait for almost two years for new episodes of the hit historical drama starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Although Outlander fans are excited as they prepare to wait week after week for a new episode of Season 6 of the series, they also have their sights set on the show’s seventh installment, which will feature a longer run and could hit screens much sooner than expected.

On the Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the interpreter of Jamie Fraser in Oiutlander, Sam Heughan, assured that this next season of the historical fantasy drama will present a lot of material extracted from Diana Gabaldón’s novels, which translates into a total of 16 episodes that will leave shocked the fans.

In the same conversation this week, Sam Heughan was asked how much longer Outlander could stretch out in time, understanding that Diana Gabaldon has only written 10 novels about the lives of Jamie and Claire. In this sense, the actor assures that his wish is that it last as long as possible, although these types of negotiations are usually difficult, and can lead to an unexpected scenario.

According to the statement from the star of the series, this is mainly because Starz does not own Outlander and because the drama is not a cheap program to produce due to its location, the luxury cast it has and the equipment they use during filming. However, Heughan’s most controversial comment did not have to do with season 7, but with the end of the drama.

To the surprise of fans, the Outlander actor called the series finale, which he has had access to, rubbish. It is not known if Heughan is giving his opinion on the plot written by Diana Gabaldón or if on the contrary, he is referring to the fact that the series would end and he does not agree with it.