Outlander: Sam Heughan confessed that his fans are very “genuine” for this detail

Outlander by Diana Gabaldon has become one of the most watched series on the Starz television channel since its debut in 2014, and the more time goes by, her followers are eager to see more and more of this adventure full of of romance, drama, time travel and action.

The story follows the in love married couple Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), of course, thanks to Jamie’s bravery, many of the fans do not hesitate to fall in love with this Scottish warrior, including Diana Gabaldon herself. he did when he described his proud and brave hillman who is strikingly handsome and unusually tall, with wild red hair, piercing blue eyes, and fair skin.

It is not a secret that the producers were truly correct when they found the then unknown actor Sam Heughan to play him, however, after five seasons aired, the same actor assures that there is a mistake regarding his height, since he is aware of who is not as tall as his character is supposed to be.

Diana Gabaldon in different interviews has confessed that she found her inspiration in her husband, Doug Watkins, and it is that, in addition to writing the beauty of the Scotsman, she also described them as kind and honorable. In one of her interviews, she claimed to be married to a tall redhead with a very good sense of humor.

Let’s remember that Sam Heughan really is blonde, six feet, which is why at the beginning of his audition, the young man “didn’t give off the same vibes as Jamie” however, when he started acting, even Diana Gabaldon herself knew immediately that I was facing the very Jamie Fraser of his books.

Thanks to his excellent talent, today the love relationship between Diana Gabaldon and Sam Heughan is quite good, even the author assures that he is like a chameleon, since in the different roles in which he has been he is a completely different character. .

Recalling Heughan’s initial audition, she says “he didn’t look anything like the pictures of him, he looked good.” At six-foot-three, Heughan’s height makes him the tallest actor on the set of Outlander. But he is well aware that he is not as tall as Jamie Fraser at six feet four inches and this often comes as a big surprise to fans of the Starz show. Heughan then shared that common fan reactions to his real-life appearance include “you’re not as redheaded as I thought,” “you’re not as Scottish as I thought,” and “where’s the kilt?” that we meet with fans, they are so genuinely enthusiastic and supportive.”